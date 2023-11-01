“Star Wars” Hera Syndulla Special Edition Doll Now Available on shopDisney

Over on shopDisney, a new special edition Hera Syndulla doll is now available to order.

What’s Happening:

  • On shopDisney a new special edition Hera Syndulla doll is now available for $49.99.
  • Inspired by the acclaimed story from a galaxy far, far away, our Star Wars Special Edition Dolls are an exclusive series that bring to life the most iconic heroes in incredible, stunning detail.
  • The captain and heart of the Ghost crew, Hera Syndulla was a gifted pilot and leader.
  • The Twi'lek could bring out the best in her team, making them believe in themselves, each other, and their struggle against the Empire.

Details:

  • Special Edition
  • Sculpted Hera Syndulla features and headpiece with flight helmet
  • Fully poseable with nine points of articulation
  • Faux leather grain jacket with furry collar trim and insignia ''patches'' on all sides
  • Cargo pants with embroidered detailing and flap top pockets
  • Molded boots
  • Holster belt
  • Blaster accessory
  • Metallic paint accents
  • Comes in dramatic clear window display packaging with metallic foil elements
  • Inspired by Ahsoka on Disney+
  • Ages 3+
  • 60% PVC / 13% ABS / 11% nylon / 9% polyoxymethylene / 7% polypropylene
  • Hera Syndulla: 10 1/2'' H
  • Package: 12'' H x 6'' W x 4 1/2'' D

