“Star Wars” Hera Syndulla Special Edition Doll Now Available on shopDisney

What’s Happening:

On shopDisney a new special edition Hera Syndulla doll is now available for $49.99.

The captain and heart of the Ghost crew, Hera Syndulla was a gifted pilot and leader.

The Twi'lek could bring out the best in her team, making them believe in themselves, each other, and their struggle against the Empire.

Details: