The excitement surrounding Star Wars Day (May the 4th) has all of us in a tizzy, but beyond the fan created holiday, there’s plenty of reasons to celebrate all things Star Wars. Hasbro’s Black Series line of action figures has just unveiled new figures themed to season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Today, Hasbro revisited season 3 of The Mandalorian by announcing the Star Wars: The Black Series R5-D4, BD-72 & Pit Droids pack and Star Wars: The Black Series Mandalorian Privateer!

These figures are sure to help build out your Mandoverse display by adding these fan favorite characters inspired by their appearance in the most recent season.

As always, the Black Series features 6-inch scale figures boasting premium deco, along with multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

The latest additions to the Black Series will arrive later this summer exclusively at Target and prices range from $24.99-$44.99.

Peli Motto makes quick work of refueling and repairing battered ships with the help of R5-D4, BD-72 and a team of hyperactive pit droids.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES R5-D4, BD-72 & PIT DROIDS

Includes 4 figures and 7 entertainment-inspired accessories including tools and removable jet thrusters for R5-D4.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $49.99

Available this summer exclusively at Target

To take back Mandalore, Bo-Katan Kryze and Axe Woves led a combined force of Mandalorian warriors that included privateers, Nite Owls, and Children of the Watch.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MANDALORIAN PRIVATEER

Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including a blaster and jetpack.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available this summer exclusively at Target

