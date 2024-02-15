Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Vintage Collection is once again setting foot in the Clone Wars era with a new multipack themed to the Escape from Order 66. Three droid companions join Ashoka Tano (Siege of Mandalore) for this incredible set that’s available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon.

Your Star Wars collection is about to expand! Hasbro has revealed a new 4-figure assortment featuring characters from iconic episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars .

. Whether for play or diorama action, fans can recreate popular scenes from the 4-episode arc Ahsoka Tano (Siege of Mandalore) R7-A7 CH-33P (Cheep) RG-G1 (G-G)



As always, the Vintage Collection consists of 3 ¾-inch scale figures presented in a unique throwback style reminiscent of the Kenner toys from the 1970s and 1980s. Each character boasts premium deco and multiple points of articulation designed for imaginative play or dynamic display.

The Vintage Collection Escape from Order 66 is available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon

When Order 66 was enacted, Clone Captain Rex turned on his friend and former Jedi Ahsoka Tano – but with the help of a few brave droids, Ahsoka removed Clone Captain Rex’s inhibitor chip just in time.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ESCAPE FROM ORDER 66

Includes 4 figures and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $64.99

Available: Summer 2024

