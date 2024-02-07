Hasbro is taking fans into the story of Star Wars: Ahsoka with a new addition to the Vintage Collection line of figures. The New Republic E-Wing—smartly outfitted with astromech droid KE4-N4—recently appeared in the Disney+ original series and now audiences can bring the ship right to their own display case.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Whether you’ve been on board with the Star Wars A New Hope or are just setting foot into the awesome galaxy of stories, Hasbro is inviting audiences to celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with the latest addition to the Vintage Collection.

Cruise the cosmos in service to the New Republic aboard a sleek E-Wing ship with companion droid KE4-N4 at your side. The look is inspired by the ship and character appearances in the Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka.

The Vintage Collection revisits key elements of Star Wars through 3 ¾-inch scale figures presenting new and well loved heroes (and sometimes villains) in a unique throwback style reminiscent of the Kenner toys from the 1970s and 1980s.

Fans will love the New Republic E-Wing which features premium design with folding landing gear, a sliding canopy, and cargo storage, and includes a highly articulated carded KE4-N4 figure.

Speaking of KE4-N4, not only is the character’s name a nod to Kenner, but the look of this astromech droid is actually inspired by the original Kenner R2-D2 action figure!

As you can see below, when R2-D2 was first released, his screen to collectible realization—while close—isn’t exact. Now, over 40 years later, Star Wars and Hasbro are paying homage to the original figure with an official Star Wars character that fans can add to their collection.

The New Republic E-Wing & KE4-N4 collectibles are available for pre-order exclusively at Hasbro Pulse

This figure set will also be available at Disney Stores and Parks this Fall.

The set sells for $99.99 and is expected to ship on December 1, 2024.

The E-wing is a new advanced combat vessel introduced as part of the New Republic fleet in the years after the Empire’s fall. Astromech droid KE4-N4 served alongside New Republic E-wing pilot Lieutenant Callahan on Lothal.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION NEW REPUBLIC E-WING & KE4-N4

Includes vehicle and figure

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $99.99

Available: Fall 2024

