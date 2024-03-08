“Star Wars: Unlimited” Trading Card Game Announced with Inaugural Original Trilogy Set Revealed

Star Wars fans now have a new way to visit a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: Unlimited, a new battle pack building and trading card game that allows players to go toe-to-toe in their own tabletop good versus evil battle.

What’s Happening:

The goal is simple: rally your forces into battle to defeat your opponent’s base with a series of actions made possible by a bespoke 50-card deck. Each player leads their own squad as a formidable force for the Star Wars franchise, with attack cards, shields, and other story-centric actions like the Skywalker lightsaber helping to boost individual fighters and actions.

Available starting today Star Wars: Unlimited 2-player comes with 2 decks full of gorgeous, never-before-seen art depicting some of the legendary heroes and villains of the Star Wars galaxy.

The Luke Skywalker deck includes key members of the Rebel Alliance like Princess Leia Organa, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, and R2-D2 falling in behind their leader, Luke himself.

The Imperial deck also includes familiar faces like Grand Moff Tarkin, Emperor Palpatine, and General Veers, as well as a blizzard assault AT-AT ready for combat and a legion of Death Star stormtroopers to amass behind Darth Vader.

Each introductory set includes the Luke and Vader decks, playmats, and damage counter tokens — everything you need for an all-out battle.

Additional booster packs introduce new elements into gameplay, including new leaders like General Leia Organa and Grand Admiral Thrawn, additional forces like Admiral Ackbar, and new bases of command like Echo Base on Hoth, to deploy your units on the frontlines both on the ground and among the stars.

While the inaugural set, Spark of Rebellion, is themed to the original trilogy era, there are plenty of expansions on the horizon to bring the excitement of the Clone Wars and the era of the New Republic to life.

