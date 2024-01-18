Incoming! More Popular Star Wars x RSVLTS Designs Join the Performance Hoodies Line

It’s another great day to be a Star Wars and RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) fan as the fashion brand is launching a new round of galactic hoodies and hats that are out of this world! RSVLTS’ awesome performance hoodies are welcoming five previously released patterns that span The Original Trilogy, The Mandalorian and best of all, Ahsoka Tano.

The Star Wars x RSVLTS collection is heading back to our favorite stories and characters from the galaxy far, far away and boy are they delivering on an exciting lineup of apparel and hats.

Five previously acclaimed Star Wars RSVLTS designs—originally in RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX button downs—are joining the fray in the super comfy ShredFlex material that’s light, breathable, soft & comfy fit with four-way stretch.

This is the Way features miniature versions of the Mandalorian helmets, while Summer Snips give us an incredible floral-esque design inspired by Ahsoka Tano’s unique coloring and markings.

Fans who are obsessed with the Death Star will appreciate the nearly all grey and black That’s No Moon that looks just like the inside of the dreaded trenches.

Boba’s Debut pays homage to the bounty hunter as he first appeared…in the Holiday Special! Then for those of us who adore Return of the Jedi, the Battle of Yavin delivers on tech colorful screens that helped the Rebels become victorious.

But we’re not done yet! RSVLTS line of regular ($35) and dad hats ($30) is adding more Star Wars flair to the assortment with five new designs in this series featuring the franchise’s original logo, a sunset on Tatooine, the best astromech ever, R2-D2, and the Rebel logo too.

RSVLTS x Star Wars Performance Hoodies launch today at 4pm ET on the RSVLTS site

Star Wars x RSVLTS Hats

This is the Way

This is the Way – RSVLTS Performance Hoodie

Summer Snips

Summer Snips – RSVLTS Performance Hoodie

That’s No Moon

That’s No Moon – RSVLTS Performance Hoodie

Boba’s Debut

Boba’s Debut – RSVLTS Performance Hoodie

Battle of Yavin

Battle of Yavin – RSVLTS Performance Hoodie

All photos courtesy of RSVLTS

