Limited Edition Stellan Gios Legacy Lightsaber Box Set Arrives on shopDisney

Star Wars collectors have another stunning display piece to acquire as the Legacy Lightsaber hilt for Stellan Gios finally makes its way to shopDisney. Gios’ story dates all the way back to the High Republic era (200 years before Skywalker saga) which is considered the Golden Age of the Jedi

Jedi Master Stellan Gios might not be a household name just yet, but fans of Lucasfilm’s multiple year publishing initiative the High Republic need no introduction.

Now Gios’ journey can be part of your Star Wars Collection as a stunning Legacy Lightsaber hilt debuts on shopDisney. This limited-edition set includes a Lightsaber hilt that is based on Stellan’s iconic cross guard lightsaber, in the unique designs seen during the era of the High Republic.

It comes in a stunning collectible wooden box with The High Republic Adventures comic, featuring an exclusive new cover from the incredible Harvey Tolibao from Dark Horse Comics.

comic, featuring an exclusive new cover from the incredible Harvey Tolibao from Dark Horse Comics. When a Legacy Lightsaber Blade is attached to the hilt, the blades will illuminate with Master Gios’ signature blue color (cross guard blades included, Legacy Lightsaber Blade sold separately) – it is sure to be an elegant addition to any collection!

Edition size is 5,000 pieces globally and sells for $325.00

The Stellan Gios Legacy Lightsaber box set (hilt only) will be available on shopDisney

Stellan Gios Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt and Comic Book Set – Star Wars: The High Republic – Limited Edition – $325.00

Limited edition of 5,000

Includes hilt, comic book and display box

Replica of crossguard Lightsaber hilt carried by Stellan Gios

Wooden display case with hinged lid and lined interior

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate blue an attachable Lightsaber Blade, sold separately

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, sold separately

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures comic book with exclusive variant cover

Includes six different adventures: First Mission written by Justina Ireland and art by Yael Nathan No Stone Unturned written by Claudia Grey and art by Jason Loo The Haul written by Justina Ireland and art by Yael Nathan Set for Life written by Charles Soule and art by Sam Beck Crash and the Crew Do What They Do written by Daniel José Older and art by Jesse Lonergan Bralanak City Smackdown written by Daniel José Older and art by Harvey Tolibao

Ages 14+

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Wooden display case: approx. 38.9cm x 30.5cm x 12.1cm

