Earlier this year we noticed that Sitch was back to crashing Disney films by impersonating Disney characters and it seems his antics have spread to Funko! A new wave of Pop, Plush and Mini Figures featuring the little troublemaker have spread to Entertainment Earth and are available for pre-order.

What’s Happening:

Experiment 626 is working his way through various Disney movies and seeing what life would be like if he was a different character! Funko has captured his interesting test with a series of Pop! figures and companion plush that put Stitch in some wild costumes.

For this wave, Stitch spends time as Simba, Beast, Cheshire Cat, Pongo (Pop!), and Sebastian (plush) plus a handful of other characters in the blind box mini figure assortment.

Lilo & Stitch Costume Stitch Funko Mystery Minis Mini-Figure – Random 4-Pack

The Pop! collection comes packaged in the standard Funko window box, while plush are standalone, and mystery mini figures come in individual closed boxes.

Stitch Costume Funko selections are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $11.99-$24.99.Items are expected to ship to fans in June 2024.

