Earlier this year we noticed that Sitch was back to crashing Disney films by impersonating Disney characters and it seems his antics have spread to Funko! A new wave of Pop, Plush and Mini Figures featuring the little troublemaker have spread to Entertainment Earth and are available for pre-order.
- Experiment 626 is working his way through various Disney movies and seeing what life would be like if he was a different character! Funko has captured his interesting test with a series of Pop! figures and companion plush that put Stitch in some wild costumes.
- For this wave, Stitch spends time as Simba, Beast, Cheshire Cat, Pongo (Pop!), and Sebastian (plush) plus a handful of other characters in the blind box mini figure assortment.
Lilo & Stitch Costume Stitch Funko Mystery Minis Mini-Figure – Random 4-Pack
- The Pop! collection comes packaged in the standard Funko window box, while plush are standalone, and mystery mini figures come in individual closed boxes.
- Stitch Costume Funko selections are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $11.99-$24.99.Items are expected to ship to fans in June 2024.
