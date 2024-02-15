She might not be part of the Disney family, but Strawberry Shortcake has made a name for herself in pop culture. This year, the berry haired cutie celebrates her 45th anniversary and BoxLunch is marking the occasion with a charming 25-piece collection.

Commemorating the 45th anniversary of the sweet and adorable Strawberry Shortcake, fandom-first retailer BoxLunch

Available online and in BoxLunch stores, the collection is the perfect, multi-generational purchase for those who grew up with Strawberry Shortcake or are fans of 80s/90s brands.

Fans will discover a delightful assortment of merchandise spanning apparel, home, novelty, auto, sleep, accessories, pins, bags, and jewelry, featuring the adorable character who first debuted in 1979.

This latest collection from BoxLunch exhibits an authentic dedication to the fandom, bringing a nostalgic yet contemporary design that will delight and excite fans of all ages.

Designed with elegance and a bit of whimsy that captures the magic that Strawberry Shortcake has brought to so many, the newest collection will be an absolute must-have this season.

The Strawberry Shortcake Collection is available now at BoxLunch

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

