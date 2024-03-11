As more and more studios celebrate milestone anniversaries, BoxLunch is looking to deliver exciting merchandise to fans in the form of apparel, accessories, decor and more. This month they’re shining the spotlight on Studio Ghibli and the beloved films My Neighbor Totoro and Ponyo.

For over three decades, Studio Ghibli has delivered films with overwhelmingly beautiful art and heartwarming stories enjoyed by all ages worldwide; and now fans can now explore the films in new ways with this unique 46-piece collection.

Studio Ghibli Ponyo Portrait Bomber Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive

From admirers of the goldfish princess or friends of the cuddly forest spirits, this collection’s range of products including Ponyo and Totoro -themed merchandise adorned with iconic imagery from the films that capture the magic of these beloved stories. Among the collection guests will find: Overalls Hoodies Handbags Pins And more

Guests can shop the full Studio Ghibli collection online at BoxLunch.com

Why We’re Sharing This Collection:

Most of the time, we at Laughing Place celebrate Disney films and merchandise surrounding those stories, but we aren’t afraid to take a look at Disney adjacent projects too and My Neighbor Totoro and Ponyo actually have a Disney connection

Both were dubbed for English speaking audiences at various times and the Walt Disney Company produced and distributed these editions in the United States.

Walt Disney World guests may even remember seeing home media releases (DVD, Blu-ray) being sold in the Japan Pavilion at EPCOT!

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

