Before long we’ll be splashing our way through the summer and Disney Store is here to make sure the whole family is prepared, including baby! The Swim Shop is open and today brings the arrival of new summer styles designed for the littlest members of your crew.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As the seasons start to change fans can jump into summertime the Disney way with stylish offerings at Disney Store in their Vacation and Swim Shops.

Best of all these splashy fashions extend to apparel and swimwear for babies, so everyone can sport their favorite Disney styles.

Fans shopping for infants and toddlers will love the latest arrivals featuring Mickey Mouse and friends on: Swimsuits and Trunks Rash Guards Cover Ups

Disney Baby Summer styles are available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse Swim Trunks for Baby

Minnie Mouse Cover-Up for Baby

Mickey Mouse Rash Guard for Baby

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Swimsuit for Baby

Minnie Mouse Rash Guard Swimsuit for Baby

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!