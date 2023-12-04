Swatch Swings by Springfield with Timepieces Inspired by “The Simpsons”

Swatch is setting up shop in Springfield this holiday season as they hang with the entire Simpson clan! Fox’s animated series has been entertaining audiences for well over 30 years and this winter the iconic watch brand is turning to the beloved animated sitcom for inspiration. The result? Three exceptional timepieces that'll keep you on track.

Sticking to a timeline can be tricky and if you often find yourself saying “D’oh!” because time slipped away from you, Swatch

The watch brand has teamed up with TV’s first family, The Simpsons, for a new assortment of fun and functional watches that celebrate the season and an animated series with an epic run time…you know when you account for all of the episodes ever produced.

Fans can shop three special designs featuring Bart, Lisa, Maggie, Homer, Marge, and a very tasty Lard Lad frosted donut.

Since the holidays are fast approaching it makes sense that Swatch would celebrate a winter wonderland. The whole family gathers to sing carols in the snow and a very bundled Maggie looks just like a star.

WONDROUS WINTER WONDERLAND – SUOZ361 | Swatch – $110.00

For those who’d rather just have the kids on their watch face, there’s a second holiday version featuring the siblings. Of course Homer and Marge aren’t far away as they take up residence on the watch band.

TIDINGS OF JOY – SO28Z126 | Swatch – $100.00

Finally the sweet, delicious and heavenly pink frosted donut that Homer loves takes the spotlight on its own watch. The donut—minus a bite— fills the watch face while the yellow straps are decorated with thick trails of frosting. What time is it? Time for a donut!

SECONDS OF SWEETNESS – SO29Z134 | Swatch – $110

All three designs are available on the Swatch website and prices range from $100-$110. These are a great gift for TV fans, watch collectors and anyone who loves The Simpsons.

Hang with The Simpsons nearly every week as new episodes debut on Sunday nights! Catch up on the latest story with Mike Celestino’s weekly recaps of all the craziness happening in Springfield.

