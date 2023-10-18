Take Halloween Town Wherever You Go with BoxLunch’s Exclusive “The Nightmare Before Christmas” 30th Anniversary Collection

Bring a little Halloween Town wherever you go with BoxLunch’s new exclusive collection of apparel inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Every pop culture junkie’s dream, BoxLunch offers fun ways to celebrate your fandom, and Halloween is no exception. They were kind enough to share a few samples from the new collection, like the Jack Skellington bowling-style camp shirt.

What I love about this shirt is that it’s pretty subtle from the front. If you didn’t notice the embroidered spider, you’d think it was just a bowling shirt from a player named “J. Skellington.” And since Jack’s black-and-white color scheme is pretty universal, it doesn’t scream Halloween… until you see the back.

It’s as if you belong to a Halloween Town bowling league! Jack Skellington’s face is surrounded by a spider web, with a few creepy crawlies hanging around.

My favorite Halloween Town character is Zero, Jack’s faithful ghost dog with a glowing pumpkin nose. Zero is now a LoungeFly mini backpack that you’ll only find at BoxLunch! The zipper pull is his dog tag, and the inner lining is full of beautiful artwork of the transparent pooch.

The Zero LoungeFly can even light your way because it glows in the dark! This is especially fun if you’re taking him to a theme park, as he will recharge anytime you go on a ride or step into a store, helping you really stand out when you go back outside after the sun sets.

There’s even more stylish apparel and accessories to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Visit boxlun.ch/NBC30th to see the full collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)