Oh friends, the Halloween madness is about to happen and we still have several months until the holiday officially arrives! Disney Store is wasting no time getting fans ready for the spooky season with their newest assortment of Haunted Mansion styles, and many of these goodies are available now!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
- Master Gracey, the Ghost Host, Madame Leota, Constance Hatachaway and other spirits of the Haunted Mansion would be so honored if you’d share their stories through apparel, decor, and accessories that you bring home from Disney Store.
- Halloween is far off in the future, but summertime is perfect for telling ghost stories and there’s nothing more ghastly and spirited than the tales surrounding the Haunted Mansion.
- The 2024 Haunted Mansion Trend Collection has arrived and there are styles here for fans young and old who find the classic ride to be a real scream!
The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Glow-in-the-Dark Dress for Women
- One of the key pieces in this assortment is the Wall Paper Dress that features spooky eyes and glows in the dark! If that’s too much for you (or possibly not enough), other options include:
- Hats
- T-Shirts
- Mini Backpacks and Hip Packs
- Crocs
- Pajamas
- The Haunted Mansion Trend Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $19.99-$98.00.
