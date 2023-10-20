Pre-Order Now Open for New Wave of the “The Mandalorian” Season 3 Funko Pop!

Star Wars collectors can rejoice because another wave of Funko Pop! figures inspired by The Mandalorian have opened for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. The assortment focuses on characters from the third season of the Disney+ show and includes several Mandalorians as well as The Child.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s been awhile since The Mandalorian season 3 concluded so Funko and Star Wars are taking this time to remind fans of how awesome it was with the introduction of new Pop! figures.
- Eight standard Pop! figures and three Pocket Pop! key chains have just debuted representing popular characters from the hit show including:
- The Mandalorian
- Grogu
- Armorer
- Paz Vizsla
- Peli Motto
- Bo Katan
- The Mandalorian Judge
- The assortment is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $5.99-$29.99.
- Items are expected to ship to guests in January 2024. Links to the items can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth
**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**
Funko Pop! Figures
Star Wars: The Mandalorian in N-1 Starfighter (with R5-D4) Funko Pop! Ride #670 – $24.99
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu in Hover-Pram Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #664 – $11.99
Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Armorer Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #668 – $11.99
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Paz Vizsla Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #666 – $11.99
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Peli Motto with Grogu Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #665 – $11.99
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze on the Throne Deluxe Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #669 – $29.99
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Judge Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #66 – $11.99
Star Wars: The Mandalorian with Darksaber Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #663 – $11.99
Pocket Pop! Key Chains
Star Wars: The Mandalorian with Darksaber Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99
Star Wars: The Mandalorian with Darksaber Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu in Hover-Pram Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!