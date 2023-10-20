Pre-Order Now Open for New Wave of the “The Mandalorian” Season 3 Funko Pop!

Star Wars collectors can rejoice because another wave of Funko Pop! figures inspired by The Mandalorian have opened for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. The assortment focuses on characters from the third season of the Disney+ show and includes several Mandalorians as well as The Child.

It’s been awhile since The Mandalorian season 3 concluded so Funko and Star Wars are taking this time to remind fans of how awesome it was with the introduction of new Pop! figures.

season 3 concluded so Funko and Star Wars are taking this time to remind fans of how awesome it was with the introduction of new Pop! figures. Eight standard Pop! figures and three Pocket Pop! key chains have just debuted representing popular characters from the hit show including: The Mandalorian Grogu Armorer Paz Vizsla Peli Motto Bo Katan The Mandalorian Judge

The assortment is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Items are expected to ship to guests in January 2024. Links to the items can be found below.

Funko Pop! Figures

Star Wars: The Mandalorian in N-1 Starfighter (with R5-D4) Funko Pop! Ride #670 – $24.99

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu in Hover-Pram Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #664 – $11.99

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Armorer Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #668 – $11.99

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Paz Vizsla Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #666 – $11.99

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Peli Motto with Grogu Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #665 – $11.99

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze on the Throne Deluxe Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #669 – $29.99

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Judge Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #66 – $11.99

Star Wars: The Mandalorian with Darksaber Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #663 – $11.99

Pocket Pop! Key Chains

Star Wars: The Mandalorian with Darksaber Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu in Hover-Pram Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

