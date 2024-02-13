We’re not even halfway through February, and Beeline Creative is already treating us to so many fun Geeki Tikis designs. Today, they showcased five new Muppets mugs that are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Muppets have always held a special place in our hearts and soon they can have a special place among your Tiki Mug collection! Geeki Tikis is bringing the energy and charm of five beloved Muppets to an assortment of mugs every fan will be eager to own.

Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo and Animal are taking a break from showbiz to lend their personality to some Geeki Tikis collectibles. Each character gets their own design that pays homage to their unique colors, hobbies, and talents.

Naturally, Kermit kicks things off and is shown here as green as can be, guitar in hand. He’s perched on some tree stumps ready to serenade the audience and he’s wearing a lillypad shirt to remind him of home.

The Muppets Kermit The Frog 16 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug

Miss Piggy is channeling Marilyn Monroe for this look and we love it! Instead of her traditional pink, Piggy’s blonde locks offer the main color for the mug and her white wrap dress adds the perfect contrast. Note the flower in her hair, heart-framed sunglasses, and drink in hand.

The Muppets Miss Piggy 16 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug

Next we have Fozzie Bear who is absolutely in vacation mode. His brown fur is neatly in place while a straw hat and white framed sunglasses help keep the sun at bay. In his hands are a suitcase and coconut MOCKtail—because he’s always telling jokes!

The Muppets Fozzie Bear 20 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug

Alien pal Gonzo is really blue, but not because he’s sad! His mug might even be happier than Fozzie’s! Gonzo wears a cool Hawaiian shirt, bamboo sandals and holds his large pineapple drink in both hands. Cheers to that.

The Muppets Gonzo 12 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug

Lastly, is Animal and he’s just as wild as you remember him. The mini monster bears his bottom teeth in what we’re sure is a smile, but we appreciate that he’s still equipped with his collar and chain. Animal is standing over a large drum clasping two mallets ready to entertain a crowd.

The Muppets Animal 11 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug

Each mug is beautifully sculpted and presents an accurate replica of the character featured. Geeki Tikis are crafted from high-quality ceramic and designed to be used functionally as well as for display.

Whether you’re in need of a stiff drink or a soft drink, these sizable Muppets mugs have anywhere between 12-20 oz capacity meaning they can hold more than enough of your favorite libations. But remember, these are ceramic and are not dishwasher safe. They are hand wash only.

The Muppets Geeki Tikis mugs are available now for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!