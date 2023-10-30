Celebrate Your Eternal Love of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” with 30th Anniversary Doll Set from shopDisney

This year beloved cult classic The Nightmare Before Christmas turns 30 and shopDisney is commemorating the occasion with an incredible limited edition doll set featuring Jack and Sally. Guests can embrace the charm of Halloween Town now and into eternity with these amazing dolls that feature interchangeable faces and a Sandy Claws outfit for Jack.

30 years ago theater audiences didn’t know what to think of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas . Eventually, they learned to embrace the dual holiday story and found an unlikely ally in the film’s protagonist, Jack Skellington aka the Pumpkin King.

. Eventually, they learned to embrace the dual holiday story and found an unlikely ally in the film’s protagonist, Jack Skellington aka the Pumpkin King. Now as the movie celebrates a milestone anniversary, the fan base has grown and unique collectibles are a hot commodity! So, shopDisney is introducing a limited edition doll set of Jack Skellington and his true love Sally.

Each doll comes dressed in their signature outfit and Jack has a second “Sandy Claws” outfit for when it’s time to celebrate Christmas.

Fans can change the expressions on Jack and Sally’s faces as Jack comes with two alternate heads, while Sally’s has two alternate face plates.

These exquisite dolls measure between 14-inches and 16-inches tall and feature limited articulation to achieve the perfect pose.

Of course you can’t have a proper Nightmare Before Christmas collection without Jack’s ghost dog Zero! The floating cutie is part of this release along with a display stand that features a small-scale model of Jack’s house complete with menacing Cat Gate.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll Set will be available for pre-order on shopDisney starting October 30th.

30th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll Set starting October 30th. It sells for $349.99 and is limited to one set per guest. It is expected to ship to guests in November 2023.

