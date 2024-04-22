Three beloved residents of Halloween Town have taken a temporary leave to see what the summer season is all about! Funko is presenting new Pop! and plush figures of Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero who are taking a much needed vacation from all things Halloween and Christms.

The Nightmare Before Christmas always has us thinking about the fall and winter seasons and the popular holidays we celebrate at the end of the year. Funko is hoping to change our perspective a bit with their latest Pop! and plush collectibles.

Insead of all things spooky or jolly, the new wave of merchandise puts an emphasis on summer fun as Jack, Sally, and Zero don swimwear, sunglasses, straw hats and frisbees!

Jack and Sally are each featured as individual Pop! and plush, while Zero has his own plush but is part of the Jack Pop!

Sally keeps her patchwork style apparel, with an updated summery color scheme. Her Pop! figure is standing, while the plush is seated and has a hat accessory too.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally with Glasses (Beach) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1469

Zero remains his super cute self and he seems rather fond of catching frisbees. Meanwhile Jack sticks to classic black and white stripes, but these are a bit more even and run horizontal. He wears a large, stylish straw hat and we wouldn't be surprised if he got caught up in some fun dance numbers.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Beach Funko Pop! wave is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth .

Prices range from $11.99-$12.99.Items are expected to ship to fans in July 2024.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack with Zero (Beach) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure and Buddy #1470

The Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Town Beach Sally 7-Inch Funko Pop! Plush

The Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Town Beach Zero 7-Inch Funko Pop! Plush

The Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Town Beach Jack Skellington 7-Inch Funko Pop! Plush

