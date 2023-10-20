“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Zoetrope Vinyl Collection Available for Pre-Order from Disney Music Emporium

What’s this!? Thanks to this new product from the Disney Music Emporium, you can soon add the soundtrack of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas to your collection with this impressive zoetrope vinyl.

This two-disc set features the beloved music of the 1993 film with a magical zoetrope design that brings the characters to life.

Vinyl record designer Drew Tetz shared a look at his work in a post from Disney Music Emporium:

Vinyl record designer @drewtetz gives us an up-close look at the new Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas zoetrope vinyl collection – available for pre-order at https://t.co/hB48ZoukhE! pic.twitter.com/rpZ9Kututv — DisneyMusicEmporium (@DisneyMusicEmp) October 19, 2023

You can pre-order this new zoetrope vinyl collection now

Tracklist:

Disc 1:

Side 1 Overture (The Nightmare Before Christmas) – Performed by Danny Elfman Opening (The Nightmare Before Christmas) – Performed by Patrick Stewart This Is Halloween – Performed by The Citizens of Halloween Jack's Lament – Performed by Danny Elfman Doctor Finklestein / In The Forest – Performed by Danny Elfman What's This? – Performed by Danny Elfman Town Meeting Song – Performed by Danny Elfman and Cast – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Side 2 Jack and Sally Montage – Performed by Danny Elfman Jack's Obsession – Performed by Danny Elfman and Cast – The Nightmare Before Christmas Kidnap the Sandy Claws – Performed by Paul Reubens and Catherine O'Hara and Danny Elfman Making Christmas – Performed by The Citizens of Halloween and Danny Elfman



Disc 2: