Three New Spider-Man Figures Revealed During Hasbro Pulse Virtual Event

Hasbro Pulse hosted their live 1027 event today, sharing a look at some new toys from their various properties, including Marvel. The team revealed three new Spider-Man figures: Last Stand Spider-Man, Jack-O-Lantern and Scarlet Spider.

Last Stand Spider-Man

  • Based on a popular 2003 story arc, this future version of Peter Parker brings a unique look to the Marvel Legends series.
  • This new pinless figure comes with two alternate hands to go from web-slinging to punching bad guys.
  • While the other figures come on a retro card packaging, this figure from a more modern comic comes on a more modern card design.

Jack-O-Lantern

  • Just in time for Halloween, the pumpkin-headed Spider-Man villain was revealed as a new Marvel Legends series figure.
  • The spooky villain comes with a removable pumpkin bomb from his belt as well as his hover craft and some alternate hands.
  • Jack-O-Lantern comes on the retro card design.

Scarlet Spider

  • And finally, fans will soon be able to pick up a new Scarlet Spider figure.
  • Ben Reilly dons his classic look and this new figure comes with four alternate hands for web-slinging, wall-crawling or punching.
  • This new Scarlet Spider also comes on the retro card packaging.

Spider-Man Marvel Legends Comic 6-inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case of 6 (Entertainment Earth)

  • All three of these new figures will be available for pre-order starting today at 5 PM ET for Hasbro Pulse Premium members and 6 PM ET for everyone else, on Hasbro Pulse and our fan retailers like our friends at Entertainment Earth.
