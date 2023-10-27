Three New Spider-Man Figures Revealed During Hasbro Pulse Virtual Event

Hasbro Pulse hosted their live 1027 event today, sharing a look at some new toys from their various properties, including Marvel. The team revealed three new Spider-Man figures: Last Stand Spider-Man, Jack-O-Lantern and Scarlet Spider.

Last Stand Spider-Man

Based on a popular 2003 story arc, this future version of Peter Parker brings a unique look to the Marvel Legends series.

This new pinless figure comes with two alternate hands to go from web-slinging to punching bad guys.

While the other figures come on a retro card packaging, this figure from a more modern comic comes on a more modern card design.

Jack-O-Lantern

Just in time for Halloween, the pumpkin-headed Spider-Man villain was revealed as a new Marvel Legends series figure.

The spooky villain comes with a removable pumpkin bomb from his belt as well as his hover craft and some alternate hands.

Jack-O-Lantern comes on the retro card design.

Scarlet Spider

And finally, fans will soon be able to pick up a new Scarlet Spider figure.

Ben Reilly dons his classic look and this new figure comes with four alternate hands for web-slinging, wall-crawling or punching.

This new Scarlet Spider also comes on the retro card packaging.

Spider-Man Marvel Legends Comic 6-inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case of 6 (Entertainment Earth)