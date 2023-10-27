Three New Spider-Man Figures Revealed During Hasbro Pulse Virtual Event

Hasbro Pulse hosted their live 1027 event today, sharing a look at some new toys from their various properties, including Marvel. The team revealed three new Spider-Man figures: Last Stand Spider-Man, Jack-O-Lantern and Scarlet Spider.
Last Stand Spider-Man
- Based on a popular 2003 story arc, this future version of Peter Parker brings a unique look to the Marvel Legends series.
- This new pinless figure comes with two alternate hands to go from web-slinging to punching bad guys.
- While the other figures come on a retro card packaging, this figure from a more modern comic comes on a more modern card design.
Jack-O-Lantern
- Just in time for Halloween, the pumpkin-headed Spider-Man villain was revealed as a new Marvel Legends series figure.
- The spooky villain comes with a removable pumpkin bomb from his belt as well as his hover craft and some alternate hands.
- Jack-O-Lantern comes on the retro card design.
Scarlet Spider
- And finally, fans will soon be able to pick up a new Scarlet Spider figure.
- Ben Reilly dons his classic look and this new figure comes with four alternate hands for web-slinging, wall-crawling or punching.
- This new Scarlet Spider also comes on the retro card packaging.
Spider-Man Marvel Legends Comic 6-inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case of 6 (Entertainment Earth)
- All three of these new figures will be available for pre-order starting today at 5 PM ET for Hasbro Pulse Premium members and 6 PM ET for everyone else, on Hasbro Pulse and our fan retailers like our friends at Entertainment Earth.