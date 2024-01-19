Life throws lots of curve balls our way, but if you have a bestie (and a favorite beverage in hand) you can get through anything! Toy Story’s Woody and Buzz are great examples of lasting friendship and Beeline Creative is celebrating the duo with new Geeki Tikis mugs.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In 2024, Geeki Tikis will be rolling out their Pixar mug series and the initial designs have landed! Naturally, they’re starting with the studio’s first feature film Toy Story by introducing Sheriff Woody and space ranger Buzz Lightyear in tiki form.

Each Geeki Tikis mug features beautifully sculpted detailing true to the character it is paying homage to and is crafted from high-quality ceramic.

Woody makes a great addition to your tiki collection and is featured here in a classic yellowish/tan glaze with a contrasting blue interior. Look closely and you’ll see his retro-style cowboy hat, boots and Sheriff’s badge.

Toy Story Woody 18 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $29.99

As for Buzz, he arrives in his iconic spacesuit (with jetpack of course!) and features a galactic purple glaze with a contrasting green interior.

Toy Story Buzz Lightyear 15 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $29.99

Whether you’re in need of a stiff drink or a soft drink, these sizable Pixar mugs can hold more than enough of your favorite libations. The Buzz mug measures 6.5-inches tall x 5-inches wide and has a 15 oz capacity, while Woody’s design measures 7.5-inches tall x 4-inches wide and holds 18 oz.

Geeki Tikis are ceramic and are not dishwasher safe. They are hand wash only.

Guests will find the Woody and Buzz Geeki Tikis mugs available now for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

They sell for $29.99 each and they are expected to ship in February 2024.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

