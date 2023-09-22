“Treasure Planet,” “Atlantis,” and Other Under-Loved Disney Franchise Apparel at BoxLunch

There is so much Disney merchandise popping up around the internet, and one of our favorite sites to visit is BoxLunch. This is truly a great place to go for niche fandom apparel celebrating franchises like Star Wars, Marvel and dozens of Disney stories too. It’s also a great place to shop for apparel featuring some underloved Disney stories like Treasure Planet and Atlantis.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to movie and series merchandise and BoxLunch has a wonderful selection of character-inspired apparel celebrating some of the less popular franchises. We found a surprisingly large assortment of apparel for Treasure Planet, Atlantis, Hercules, The Rescuers/The Rescuers Down Under and Brother Bear.

Diehard fans have long adored Disney’s Treasure Planet and they’ll especially love these shirts featuring Jim Hawkins, Morph, and B.E.N. There’s also a logo sweatshirt for those who want to celebrate the entire film and share their fandom just a bit more casually.

Disney Treasure Planet Jim Hawkins Double Portrait T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Treasure Planet Morph Collegiate T-Shirt – GREY

Disney Treasure Planet B.E.N. Rambling Poster Long-Sleeve T-Shirt – BLUE

Disney Treasure Planet Logo Womens Slouchy Sweatshirt – BLUE

Another classic film that doesn’t get enough love is Atlantis and BoxLunch is working to fix that problem. They have a great lineup of shirts, tanks, and sweatshirts focusing on the Ramirez Repair Shop, Princess Kida, Milo Thatch and of course the film’s logo.

Disney Atlantis: The Lost Empire Ramirez Repair Shop Mineral Wash T-Shirt – MULTI

Disney Atlantis: The Lost Empire Visit Atlantis Hoodie – WHITE

Disney Atlantis: The Lost Empire Protectors Kida and Milo Womens Tank Top – BLUE

Disney Atlantis: The Lost Empire Logo Hoodie – BLUE

Hercules isn’t as underappreciated as the other films featured, but we could definitely do with more merch starring the incredible Muses and sorta villains Pain and Panic! Yes the Muses are available on a T-shirt but we like this retractable lanyard more; and the Pain and Panic couples/friends tees are just too much fun!

Loungefly Disney Hercules The Muses Retractable Lanyard – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Hercules Panic If Is Good T-Shirt – GREY

Disney Hercules Brother Pain Big & Tall T-Shirt – BLACK

Disney Hercules Movie Poster Sweatshirt – BLACK

Mice Bianca and Bernard may be small, but they’re very brave and they have to be part of the Rescue Aid Society! We found one shirt themed to the first film The Rescuers and a great assortment of designs for the sequel The Rescuers Down Under. We want them all!

Disney The Rescuers Down Under Devil's Eye Womens T-Shirt – BLACK

Disney The Rescuers Down Under Joanna The Goanna Tie-Dye Womens Crop T-Shirt – MULTI

Disney The Rescuers Down Under Rufus The Cat Keep The Faith Sweetheart Youth T-Shirt – BLACK

Disney The Rescuers Down Under National Park Rescue T-Shirt – RED

Finally we have Brother Bear and the story of friendship between adoptive siblings Kenai and Koda. These tees embrace the wonder of the great outdoors that nature lovers will surely appreciate. Our favorite look from this batch of designs is the paw print shirt with the paw revealing a beautiful river and mountain scene while the bears take it all in.

Disney Brother Bear Pawprint T-Shirt – BLACK

Disney Brother Bear Explore The Outdoors Womens T-Shirt – GREY

Disney Brother Bear Flower Power Koda Womens Tank Top – GREY

Disney Brother Bear Adventure Is Out There Kenai and Koda Youth Girls T-Shirt – BLUE

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

