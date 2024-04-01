Disney Store is taking the time to spotlight one of our favorite Pixar movies with a new collection of accessories that will take your wardrobe to new heights! There are so many fun details to love about the Up collection, and we can’t wait to rock the stylish ear headband and a trendy Loungefly bag on our next trip to Disney!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Adventure is out there! In Pixar’s Up , Carl Fredrickesen and his new found friends Russell and Dug take a bold journey to Paradise Falls and now Disney and Loungefly are celebrating their quest with must-have accessories.

The Up collection embraces the spirit of exploration and discovery and is perfect for anyone who's eager to travel to exciting new places.

Carl is featured on the front a cosplay mini backpack dressed in a pilot's helmet and his steady hands are holding the wheel (the front pouch) that steers the house. Russell is featured on a side pocket with wearing his own helmet, hands in Wilderness Explorer salute.

Carl Fredricksen Loungefly Mini Backpack – Up

The ear headband is adorable with its faux leather ears that are debossed with a compass on one side and Carl’s balloon house on the other. Ellie’s quote “adventure is out there” and her Grape Soda pin complement one ear and a removable tweed bow rests in the center of the headband.

Other items in the collection include: Russell nuiMO Corkcicle Water Bottle Light

The Pixar Up Collection is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Up Ear Headband for Adults

Russell Disney nuiMOs Plush – Up

Up Stainless Steel Canteen by Corkcicle

Grape Soda Water Bottle with Straw – Up

Up Tabletop Light

