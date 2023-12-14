Take Up to 35% Off Disney Collectibles During Beast Kingdom’s Year-End Sale

It’s been a big year full of Disney merchandise and our friends at Beast Kingdom are helping to end 2023 in style. For a limited time fans can shop the Year-End sale that features discounts up to 35% off in-stock items like Disney dioramas, articulated figures, colorful displays and more.

Whether looking for a thoughtful gift that also serves as a gorgeous display piece or simply treating yourself, Beast Kingdom

Now through December 31, 2023 guests can shop Beast Kingdom’s Year End sale and save up to 35% off in-stock items including figurines, action figures, diorama sets, banks, and so much more.

Pixar’s Monster’s Inc. comes to life in the Mini Egg Attack series that comes with six playful figures like Sulley, Boo, Mike and more. As an added bonus, Boo’s bedroom door is included with the full set.

Beast-Kingdom USA | MEA-039 Monsters, Inc. Series (Set-6pcs

If your Marvel Cinematic Universe collection could use some Phase One accessories, the Infinity Saga Captain America figure depicts Steve Rogers on the battlefield wielding his first red, white, and blue shield.

Beast-Kingdom USA | EAA-121 Infinity Saga Captain America DX Version

Another fun figure assortment features classic Disney characters like Dumbo, Chip ‘n Dale, and Pinocchio. These mini pieces can be displayed together o brighten up several spots in your home.

Beast-Kingdom USA | Disney Classic Series Bundle dumbo McDuck stitch lilo scroge pinochio hula hula chip dale

Speaking of classics, the Han Solo Stormtrooper disguise Egg Attack collectible is a great way to commemorate the Star Wars original trilogy. Han has 22 points of articulation for dynamic posing and with his E-11 blaster handy you’re sure to find tons of fun ways to display him.

Beast-Kingdom USA | EAA-123SP STAR WARS Han Solo (Stormtrooper Disguise)

Want more? Check out the entire assortment

Beast-Kingdom USA | EAA-107 STAR WARS EP II Jango Fett

Limited time offer until December 31st.

Beast-Kingdom USA | Toy Story Large Vinyl Piggy Bank: Rex

Beast-Kingdom USA | Spider-Man: No way home Spider-Man Black & Gold Suit

