We’ve made it past hump day and now our focus is solely on the weekend! Why not jump start the fun by going on a Disney shopping spree where you can enjoy savings up to 40% off?! shopDisney’s bonus event is happening now and guests can enjoy incredible savings on hundreds of items when they take Up to 40% Off Clothing, Toys and More.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans looking for a great deal on character inspired clothes, toys, and park-inspired accessories will want to visit shopDisney this week for their bonus savings event.
- Now through Sunday (January 28) guests can save up to 40% on a wide range of Disney essentials to bring them into the spring season or add that touch of flair to their next Disney vacation.
- Prices are as marked so there’s no need to use a code at checkout to secure the savings. However, if you’re spending $75+ (pre tax) be sure to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!
Discounts on Brand Name Clothing
Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer have welcomed Mickey and Minnie to the fold featuring custom prints of the duo on their signature clothing and accessory styles.Mickey Mouse and Friends Floral Woven Shirt for Adults by Tommy BahamaMickey and Minnie Mouse Indigo T-Shirt Dress for Women by Tommy BahamaMickey and Minnie Mouse Buttercup Shorts for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney ParksMickey and Minnie Mouse Crossbody Bag by Lilly Pulitzer – Walt Disney WorldMickey and Minnie Mouse Sophie Dress for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks
Discounts On Home Essentials
Bring the charm of Disney into your home and office spaces with statement making decor the whole family will love.Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse "Partners" Figure – Disney100Kermit Throw Pillow – The MuppetsMickey Mouse Stirring Stick SetWalt Disney World 2024 Acrylic Photo Frame – 4" x 6"Mickey Mouse Throw Blanket
Discounts on Accessories
Planning a Disney trip soon or just hoping to share the magic everywhere you go? Cute accessories like mini backpacks, Ear Headbands, and jewelry bring the perfect pop of whimsy to your personal style.Wish Watch for WomenDisney Classic Characters Denim BackpackDisney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary Shimmering Seas Loungefly Mini BackpackEncanto Ear Headband for AdultsThe Little Mermaid Ear Headband for Adults
Our Picks for Percentage Based Savings
Here’s what we’re putting in our shopping carts…or at least on our wish lists!
40% OffMickey Mouse and Friends Costume Set for KidsStar Wars Family Matching Slippers for KidsThe Lion King MugMarvel's Avengers Pin – Disney100 – Limited ReleaseThe Dapper Dans Handbag – Main Street U.S.A.
30% OffScarlet Witch Ear Headband for Adults – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessStar Sleep Set for Women – WishWakanda Starbucks Mug – Been There Series – Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverMickey Mouse Bodysuit for Baby – Disneyland 2024Mickey Mouse and Friends Play in the Park Loungefly Wallet – Walt Disney World
20% OffDelicious Disney – Disneyland: Recipes and Stories From The Happiest Place on Earth – Disney100Mickey Mouse Varsity Jacket for Adults by Vans – Disney100The Nightmare Before Christmas "Bone Daddy" Button Down Shirt for Adults by RSVLTSStitch Fashion Top for Girls – Lilo & StitchDisney Princess Umbrella for Kids
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
