Weekend Shopping Spree at shopDisney! Take Up to 40% Off Toys, Clothing and More

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

We’ve made it past hump day and now our focus is solely on the weekend! Why not jump start the fun by going on a Disney shopping spree where you can enjoy savings up to 40% off?! shopDisney’s bonus event is happening now and guests can enjoy incredible savings on hundreds of items when they take Up to 40% Off Clothing, Toys and More.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Disney fans looking for a great deal on character inspired clothes, toys, and park-inspired accessories will want to visit shopDisney this week for their bonus savings event.
  • Now through Sunday (January 28) guests can save up to 40% on a wide range of Disney essentials to bring them into the spring season or add that touch of flair to their next Disney vacation.
  • Prices are as marked so there’s no need to use a code at checkout to secure the savings. However, if you’re spending $75+ (pre tax) be sure to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.
  • Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Discounts on Brand Name Clothing

Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer have welcomed Mickey and Minnie to the fold featuring custom prints of the duo on their signature clothing and accessory styles.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Floral Woven Shirt for Adults by Tommy Bahama

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Indigo T-Shirt Dress for Women by Tommy Bahama

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Buttercup Shorts for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Crossbody Bag by Lilly Pulitzer – Walt Disney World

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Sophie Dress for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks

Discounts On Home Essentials

Bring the charm of Disney into your home and office spaces with statement making decor the whole family will love.

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse "Partners" Figure – Disney100

Kermit Throw Pillow – The Muppets

Mickey Mouse Stirring Stick Set

Walt Disney World 2024 Acrylic Photo Frame – 4" x 6"

Mickey Mouse Throw Blanket

Discounts on Accessories

Planning a Disney trip soon or just hoping to share the magic everywhere you go? Cute accessories like mini backpacks, Ear Headbands, and jewelry bring the perfect pop of whimsy to your personal style.

Wish Watch for Women

Disney Classic Characters Denim Backpack

Disney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary Shimmering Seas Loungefly Mini Backpack

Encanto Ear Headband for Adults

The Little Mermaid Ear Headband for Adults

Our Picks for Percentage Based Savings

Here’s what we’re putting in our shopping carts…or at least on our wish lists!

40% Off

Mickey Mouse and Friends Costume Set for Kids

Star Wars Family Matching Slippers for Kids

The Lion King Mug

Marvel's Avengers Pin – Disney100 – Limited Release

The Dapper Dans Handbag – Main Street U.S.A.

30% Off

Scarlet Witch Ear Headband for Adults – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Star Sleep Set for Women – Wish

Wakanda Starbucks Mug – Been There Series – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Mickey Mouse Bodysuit for Baby – Disneyland 2024

Mickey Mouse and Friends Play in the Park Loungefly Wallet – Walt Disney World

20% Off

Delicious Disney – Disneyland: Recipes and Stories From The Happiest Place on Earth – Disney100

Mickey Mouse Varsity Jacket for Adults by Vans – Disney100

The Nightmare Before Christmas "Bone Daddy" Button Down Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

Stitch Fashion Top for Girls – Lilo & Stitch

Disney Princess Umbrella for Kids

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.