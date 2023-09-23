It’s a “Fall Haul” at BoxLunch! Save Up To 50% Sitewide on Disney Themed Merchandise

Got some cash burning a hole in your pocket? Why not check out the savings over at BoxLunch! For a limited time guests can save up to 50% a sitewide on an exciting range of pop culture favorites from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and so much more!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Let’s face it, your Disney wardrobe could use a few new items so go ahead and treat yourself to something fun from BoxLunch.

Now through Sunday (September 24th) the pop culture retailer is hosting sitewide savings with discounts up to 50% off.

Here you’ll find clothing, accessories, collectibles or a cute addition for the home and best of all, there’s no code needed to unlock the savings. Plus enjoy free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre-tax)!

Need some inspiration? We love the Sanderson Sisters cardholder, Nightmare Before Christmas coaster set, and The Story of Disney: 100 Years of Wonder book, but there’s so much more to check out.

Disney Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Cardholder – BoxLunch Exclusive

Our Universe Indiana Jones Patch Utility Overshirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Coaster Set

Disney Lilo & Stitch Floral Stitch Retractable Lanyard – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney The Haunted Mansion Coffin Sliding Enamel Pin – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Pixar Coco: The Official Cookbook

Marvel Loki Time Variance Authority Logo Color Block Crewneck – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Encanto Mirabel and Antonio Small Zip Wallet – BoxLunch Exclusive

Fraggle Rock Group Portrait T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Culturefly Disney Winnie the Pooh Smols Series 2 Blind Box Figure

The Story of Disney: 100 Years of Wonder Book

Disney Gravity Falls Dipper & Mabel Bestie Necklace Set – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Winnie the Pooh Figural Character Mug

Disney Mickey Mouse Skateboarding Enamel Pin Set – BoxLunch Exclusive

Good to Know:

Sale discounts valid only on purchases made online at BoxLunch.com for a LIMITED TIME ONLY.

Cannot be combined with any other offers, coupons, discounts, or promotions.

Not valid towards select products, donations, prior purchases, gift cards, taxes, or shipping

Free Standard Shipping With $75 Purchase Excludes Pre-Order Items

An order must total at least $75 before taxes, shipping, and handling.

Offer valid for orders shipping within the United States only (excluding Hawaii and Alaska) and does not include overnight, 2 day, or 3 day shipping.

Not valid on Canada, Puerto Rico, APO/FPO, or international orders.

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

