Stock Up on Cool Accessories During Loungefly’s Black Friday Sale

If you haven’t yet started your holiday shopping or are just avoiding the in-store crowds, you can still have fun browsing Black Friday sales online! Pop culture’s beloved brand Loungefly is offering up to 50% off sitewide on wallets, mini backpacks, apparel. pet accessories and so much more.



(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you’re a fan of anything in pop culture, it’s likely that Loungefly Marvel Star Wars

With today being Black Friday, guests can shop a wide selection of accessories from Loungefly and save up to 50% sitewide

Prices are as marked and you don’t even need a code to unlock the savings. Speaking of savings, guests can also take advantage of Free Shipping on orders of $65+ (pre-tax)!

Need some inspiration? Below are some of our favorite Disney, Marvel and Star Wars looks that are discounted just for today.

Disney Loungefly

Exclusive – Disney Stitch Shoppe Classic Disney Books Flap Wallet

Exclusive – Disney Fall Sensational Six Ceramic Travel Mug

Exclusive – Elsa Snowflake Glitter Crossbody Bag

Stitch Shoppe Rapunzel’s Lantern Glow Crossbody Bag

Exclusive – Mickey Mouse Sequin Snowman Mini Backpack

WonderCon Exclusive – Pinocchio Cuckoo Clock Mini Backpack

Marvel Loungefly

The Marvels Symbol Glow Zip Around Wallet

Miss Minutes Zip Around Wallet

SDCC Limited Edition Rocket and Groot Cosplay Mini Backpack

Loki for President Cosplay Crossbody Bag With Coin Bag

NYCC Exclusive – What If… Star-Lord T’challa Cosplay Zip Around Wallet

Star Wars Loungefly

Star Wars Queen Amidala Cosplay Crossbody Bag

SDCC Limited Edition Star Wars™ Krrsantan™ Zip Around Wallet

Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Darth Vader Stationery Journal

Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Vintage Lunchbox Crossbody Bag

Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Han Solo in Carbonite Mini Backpack

Pet Loungefly

Loki Dog Collar

Spider-Man Cosplay Mini Backpack Dog Harness

Star Wars Death Star Treat Bag

Star Wars Ewok Cosplay Treat Bag

Stitch & Scrump Dog Leash

Winnie the Pooh Cosplay Mini Backpack Dog Harness

Stitch Shoppe by Lougefly

Stitch Shoppe Peter Pan Tinker Bell Kelly Top

Stitch Shoppe Disney Soft Serve Ice Cream Jan Dress

Stitch Devil Unisex Hoodie

Winnie the Pooh Rainy Day Cosplay Puffer Unisex Hoodie

Stitch Shoppe Steamboat Willie Sandy Skirt

Let’s Get Social

Want to connect with other Disney obsessed fans? We’ve got tons of merchandise to discuss and showcase nearly every single day! Stay in the loop and follow us at @disneymerchshow on Instagram and Twitter.

If you love what you see here and want more, check out our Loungefly archives for merchandise, articles and news.