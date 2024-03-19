Got some cash burning a hole in your pocket? Why not check out the savings over at BoxLunch! For a limited time guests can save up to 50% a sitewide on an exciting range of pop culture favorites from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and so much more!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Let’s face it, your Disney wardrobe could use a few new items so go ahead and treat yourself to something fun from BoxLunch.

Today only the pop culture retailer is hosting a Spring Cleaning sale with sitewide savings up to 50% off.

Here you’ll find clothing, accessories, collectibles or a cute addition for the home and best of all, there’s no code needed to unlock the savings. Plus enjoy free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre-tax)!

Need some inspiration? We love the Cinderella Loungefly, Bo Peep Sweater Vest, Disney desserts and Lilo & Stitch hair accessories, but there’s so much more to check out.

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Loungefly Disney Cinderella Running Scene Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive

Her Universe Disney Pixar Toy Story Bo Peep Isometric Women's Vest — BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Lilo & Stitch Icons Hair Accessory Set

Disney Mickey Mouse Desserts Scrunchy Set – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Beauty and the Beast Lenticular Retractable Lanyard

Marvel Scarlet Witch Portrait Statement Earrings — BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Minnie Mouse Silhouette Floral Infant One-Piece — BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Mickey Mouse Glove Oven Mitts

Disney Donald Duck Quacky Women's T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Minnie Mouse Pastel Polka Dot Mini Backpack — BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Cinderella Poster Fleece Throw

Studio Ghibli Spirited Away Chihiro and Haku Tapestry Throw — BoxLunch Exclusive

Good to Know:

Sale discounts valid only on purchases made online at BoxLunch.com for a LIMITED TIME ONLY.

Cannot be combined with any other offers, coupons, discounts, or promotions.

Not valid towards select products, donations, prior purchases, gift cards, taxes, or shipping

Free Standard Shipping With $75 Purchase Excludes Pre-Order Items

An order must total at least $75 before taxes, shipping, and handling.

Offer valid for orders shipping within the United States only (excluding Hawaii and Alaska) and does not include overnight, 2 day, or 3 day shipping.

Not valid on Canada, Puerto Rico, APO/FPO, or international orders.

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

