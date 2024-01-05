Take Up to 60% Off Favorite Disney Merchandise During Final Days of Twice Upon A Year Sale

The final days of shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year sale are upon us and this is the last chance for guests to take advantage of awesome savings on must-have Disney merchandise. With the sale winding down, shopDisney is upping the savings with an Extra 30% off meaning shoppers can save up to 60% off of fashion, toys, home and accessories.

What’s Happening:

at checkout. The deal applies to new markdowns, holiday collections, toys, accessories and so much more. Guests can also take advantage of a special freebie, they can use the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping!

on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping! Links to some of our favorite items as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!

Toys

Have fun all summer long with plush and role play toys that encourage imaginative play.

Mirabel Plush Doll – Encanto

Moana Ocean Adventure Play Set

Super-Adaptoid Avengers Collectible Figure by Hasbro – 60th Anniversary – Marvel Legends Series – 12"

Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater Die Cast Set – Cars on the Road

LEGO Wolverine's Adamantum Claws – 76250 – X-Men '97

Shop more Disney Toys.

Family Fashion Faves

Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Pullover Hoodie for Kids

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Mock Pullover for Women

Disney Classics Christmas Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Family Matching Hooded Coverall for Kids

The Little Mermaid Woven Shirt for Men – Live Action Film

Shop more Disney Clothing.

High End Fashion

Treat yourself (or a loved one) to designer Disney bags and accessories from Dooney & Bourke and Coach that are perfect for your Disney adventures no matter the season.

Peter Pan Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag

Donald and Daisy Duck Wristlet by COACH

Disney Classics Christmas Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet

Disney100 Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Disneyland Magic Key Holder

Mickey Mouse Rogue Bag by COACH

Around the Home

Bring the Disney magic to every corner of your home with cute mugs, pillows, and kitchen accessories all featuring a fun Disney twist.

Disneyland Geometric Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Red

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Salad Plate Set

Santa Mickey Mouse and Friends Glass Ball Sketchbook Ornament

Disneyland Porcelain Starbucks Tumbler

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Ornament Throw Pillow

Shop more Disney Home Essentials.

Collectibles

You can forever commemorate your Disney fandom with pins and display pieces inspired by favorite characters from Marvel, Star Wars, and more.

Lumiere and Cogsworth Friendship Day 2023 Pin – Beauty and the Beast – Limited Release

Darth Vader "Coffee" Pin Star Wars – Limited Release

Spider-Man Marvel Comics Figure

Ursula Light-Up Figure – The Little Mermaid

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Limited Edition Doll Set – Disney100 – 12"

Shop more Disney Collectibles.

Holiday

The magical season of celebrations might be over but the merchandise discounts have arrived! Scoop up great deals on 2023’s hottest products.

Dug Beef and Gravy Pie Disney Munchlings Plush – Up – Festive Fare – Medium 13 1/3"

Chip 'n Dale Homestead Earrings by BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse and Friends Hanukkah Pullover Hoodie for Adults

Mickey Mouse Holiday Family Matching Stretchie Sleeper for Baby by Munki Munki

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Family Matching Slippers and Socks Set for Adults

Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Holiday Family Matching Sleep Set for Adults

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Clogs for Adults by Crocs

Shop more Disney Holiday

