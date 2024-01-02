Stock Up on Fan Favorite Collectibles and Save Up to 85% During Entertainment Earth’s New Year’s Sale

Holiday gifting may be over, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop shopping! Over at Entertainment Earth fans can secure collectibles, toys, and accessories they’ve had on their wish lists and are still hoping to acquire. Best of all, for a limited time, guests can take up to 85% off an awesome assortment of in-stock merchandise as part of a New Year’s sale.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Welcome to 2024! Entertainment Earth is feeling generous as the new year kicks off and they’re starting the season with a sale on the best merchandise for Disney fans.

If you’re in the market for collectibles, toys, Loungefly and other fun finds, there’s plenty to check out and for a limited time, select items are on sale with discounts up to 85% off!

Lion King Pride Rock Pop! by Loungefly Zip-Around Wallet

Whether you’re hoping to expand a favorite collection or start amassing new figures and accessories, you’ll discover a wide variety of incredible items all at a great price.

Beauty and the Beast Belle Harmonia Bloom Doll

The assortment spans popular franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, Harry Potter and so much more.

Don’t miss out! The New Year's Sale is happening now at Entertainment Earth and ends on January 9, 2024.

and ends on January 9, 2024. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite items included in the sale, and since these items are in-stock, be sure to use our LPFAN code for more savings and free standard shipping on orders of $79+ (see below)! Happy Shopping!

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**

Please note expedited shipping cost varies and is excluded from free standard shipping offers.

Action Figures

Disney Fantasia Ben Ali Gator 16-Inch Supersize Vinyl Figure

Star Wars The Black Series Saw Gerrera Deluxe 6-Inch Action Figure

Eternals Marvel Legends 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case of 8 – Gilgamesh Series

Black Panther Marvel Legends Legacy Collection 6-Inch Action Figures Case of 6

Entertainment Earth Exclusives

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett I Missed You Too Pins 3-Pack – Convention Exclusive

The Little Mermaid Ariel Cosplay Satchel Crossbody Purse – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Moana Translucent Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1378 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Hocus Pocus Billy Butcherson Cosplay Crossbody Purse – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Loungefly

Peter Pan 70th Anniversary You Can Fly Mini-Backpack

The Princess and the Frog Tiana Paper Doll Magnetic Pin Set

Hercules Singing Muses Crossbody Purse

Miscellaneous

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Eye of Agamotto Necklace

Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Inquisitor Masterworks Double-Bladed Electronic Lightsaber Set

LEGO 43189 Frozen Elsa and the Nokk Storybook Adventures

LEGO 76241 Marvel Hulk Mech Armor

Mickey Fab 5 Halloween Ovale Acacia Cutting Board

For more fun collectibles and accessories, check out the entire lineup of sale items on Entertainment Earth!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!