One of the easiest ways to grow your Disney collection is with plush characters and Disney Store has some additions to the Vault Collection that will take all your worries away! That’s right, Timon and Pumbaa (plus a few grubs) from The Lion King have returned in all their plush glory and are ready to join your brood.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney Store is turning back the clock with their Vault Plush Collection that celebrates characters (and merchandise) from classic films.

From the earliest moments of Disney cinema to the epic adventures of today’s movies, there are so many characters to love and embrace in your Disney collection and now Disney Store is exploring classic tales and legacy films with more plush!

Timon Plush – The Lion King – Small 15"

This month The Lion King is among the plush pals to resurface at Disney Store and Pumbaa and Timon are leading the charge.

Pumbaa Plush – The Lion King – Medium – 15"

The latest Vault Plush Collection characters are available at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

