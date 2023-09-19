VeVe Digital Collectibles Introduces Aladdin “Diamond In The Rough” Series

Digital collectibles platform VeVe has announced the new Aladdin, “Diamond in the Rough” Character Series, continuing the Walt Disney Animation Studios collection.

Digital collectibles platform VeVe is excited to share that Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic film, Aladdin will be coming to the VeVe platform via the Aladdin “Diamond in the Rough” Character Series

will be coming to the VeVe platform via the These collectibles continue VeVe’s Walt Disney Animation Studios collection featuring special pencil airdrops and a crafted Animation Desk collectible.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic film , Aladdin tells the tale of a kind-hearted vagabond with a knack for getting into trouble. Based on the classic Arabian Nights story, "Aladdin and the Magic Lamp" the musical story follows our hero, Aladdin, as he befriends a Genie who has granted him three wishes. Making the most of his chance to win the heart of the strong-willed Princess Jasmine, Aladdin makes wishes that inadvertently pit him against the evil and powerful Grand Vizier, Jafar.

The Aladdin Character Series recalls a magic carpet ride of adventure, humor, music, and romance, featuring the iconic characters Aladdin, Princess Jasmine and the hilarious Genie.

Waitlist will open 30 minutes before drop time. If you enter the Waitlist and are lucky enough to secure a reservation, you will have 15 minutes to complete the purchase process. If you do not complete the purchase, your collectible reservation will be returned to the public pool and be available for users to purchase directly from the VeVe Store.

These digital collectibles will be available for purchase as a blind box, meaning you won’t know which rarity you have acquired until after your successful purchase. From there, you can continue to expand your collection with additional blind boxes, or interact with other users in the Market to complete your set!

Collectors who purchase any one Aladdin Diamond in the Rough character series collectible will receive one airdropped pencil. Collect all five different Walt Disney Animation Studio Pencils over five total drops ( Wreck-It Ralph Arcade Character Series Frozen Arendelle Character Series Lion King Pride Rock Character Series Never Land Character Series