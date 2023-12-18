Sweeter Than Hunny! shopDisney’s Winnie the Pooh Collection is a Fun Throwback to the 1990s

Are you ready to take a trip to the Hundred Acre Wood? shopDisney is gathering Winnie the Pooh and his pals for a new apparel collection that we promise is not stuffed with fluff!

It seems that much of the fashion inspiration for 2024 is coming from the past and more specifically, the 1990s. Case in point, shopDisney has just revealed their Winnie the Pooh collection that feels like the styles fans were sporting 30 years ago and we’re here for it.

While there’s a lot to love about this assortment, the most exciting items are the colorful sweatshirts that highlight Winnie the Pooh and Tigger as well as T-Shirts featuring Pooh, Piglet, and Eeyore.

Tigger Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Winnie the Pooh

Both sweatshirts feature a white striped ribbed collar and an embroidered image of the character below their name in large thin letters and the words “Established 1966.” This date refers to the debut of Disney’s The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, the first Winnie the Pooh movie with Disney’s version of the characters.

Piglet Double-Sided T-Shirt for Adults – Winnie the Pooh

As for the T-Shirts, the characters' faces are presented in a large graphic on the front with their signatures on the back between the shoulders.

The Winnie the Pooh Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $32.99-$59.99 .

Winnie the Pooh Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

Eeyore Double-Sided T-Shirt for Adults – Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh Double-Sided T-Shirt for Adults

More Winnie the Pooh Fun:

If you’re in need of something other than apparel check out the Tigger Baseball Cap and Eeyore Crossbody bag, or bring some Hundred Acre Wood to your home with newly released framed artwork.

Tigger Baseball Cap for Adults – Winnie the Pooh

Eeyore Plush Crossbody Bag for Kids – Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh 100-Year Anniversary Stamp Framed Wood Wall Décor – Disney100

Winnie the Pooh "Enjoy the Smallish Things" Framed Wood Wall Décor

