Are you searching for some Disney decor to add to your collection? Beast Kingdom has just what you need and it's themed to Winnie the Pooh! Fans can now pre-order a six-piece set of collectibles that can be displayed on their own or stacked together to make a dimensional scene!

The calendar is about to change to March and in my book, that basically means it’s Spring. Something else that has me thinking about Springtime is Winnie the Pooh and his adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Yes, Pooh’s fun extends to all seasons, but bees, red balloons, and cute animals? That’s a recipe for some seasonal Springtime magic and Beast Kingdom has captured it all in through an adorable assortment of figures.

Beast Kingdom’s classic Mini Egg Attack series focuses on four characters from Winnie the Pooh Adventures and they’ve all gathered under a big tree in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Collect each figurine in the series and attach the tree trunks to create one large tree! The lineup includes: Tigger bouncing Piglet clinging to a balloon Eeyore being carried away by a balloon Roo Winnie the Pooh eating honey Pooh enjoying a swing

In addition to the characters the full set includes a trunk base as well as a bushy tree top so fans can assemble the full scene.

The Winnie the Pooh Forest Series Set is available for pre-order directly through Beast Kingdom Entertainment Earth

It sells for $79.99 and is expected to ship between August and September 2024.

Looking for something a bit smaller in scope? There’s a Diorama Stage Pooh with Friends tree figurine that features the same characters in one complete piece. Best of all it’s in stock and you can use our affiliate code (see below) for 10% off!

