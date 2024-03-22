Can you believe that X-Men’s Wolverine has been around for 50 years? The adamantium-clawed mutant has reached half a century and there are many merchandise options to celebrate him, but one of our favorites is Funko Pop! Four new figures featuring Logan at different points in his storied career have opened for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

Wolverine has officially turned 50 and as part of his anniversary celebration Funko is introducing a new wave of Pop! figures featuring various iterations of Logan.

Wolverine 50th Anniversary Old Man Logan Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1374

Claws at the ready, Old Man Logan is dressed in a long duster coat and he means business. His white beard indicates his age while a brown fedora proves that he does actually have a fashion sense.

Wolverine 50th Anniversary Weapon X Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1373

Logan has undergone a major transformation at the hands of the government. This Weapon X Pop! shows the test subject in a silver helmet hooked up to various cords and wires and he doesn’t look too happy.

Wolverine 50th Anniversary Wolverine (Fatal Attractions) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1372

For most fans when Wolverine comes to mind he’s wearing his yellow and blue X-Men suit and his thick black hair is styled into semi horns. This look nails that aesthetic while also showing what happens when adamantium becomes destabilized!

Wolverine 50th Anniversary Wolverine (Classic) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1371

Wrapping up this wave is classic Wolverine wearing the same suit as the Fatal Attraction look, but this time he’s got his signature hooded mask on.

The Wolverine 50th Anniversary Funko Pop! collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

