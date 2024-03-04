Does your accessory collection pack a punch? Marvel and Loungefly are hoping to bring some strength and style to your wardrobe with heroic selections from the Women Marvel Artist Series. This first collection highlights the work of Sara Pichelli and brings together the awesome power of the Avengers.

A new Marvel collection has rolled out at Disney Store with an emphasis on female artists. Kicking off the series is Sara Pichelli who’s turning to the Avengers for artistic inspiration and focusing on the powers of: Black Panther Captain America Captain Marvel Hulk Iron Man Thor

While there are several merchandise items to choose from, it’s the Loungefly mini backpack that’s going to catch everyone’s attention. Ms. Pichelli’s colorful design brings the whole group together for an epic action pose and it’s clear they’re already mid battle.

Splattered paint colors provide the backdrop directly behind the team and the whole image is set against a white bag. Black pockets, trim and straps add contrast and the matching lining features symbols of the iconic heroes.

There’s also a matching Minnie Mouse Ear Headband with a removable bow that offers versatility when wearing the accessory. And don’t miss out the Spirit Jersey and water bottle featuring this epic crew of Supers!

The Women Marvel Artist Series: Sara Pichelli Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $32.99-$79.99.

The Avengers Marvel Artist Series Loungefly Mini Backpack by Sara Pichelli

The Avengers Marvel Artist Series Ear Headband for Adults by Sara Pichelli

The Avengers Marvel Artist Series Spirit Jersey for Adults by Sara Pichelli

The Avengers Marvel Artist Series Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw by Sara Pichelli

The Avengers Marvel Artist Series Pin by Sara Pichelli – Limited Release

Ms. Pichelli is an Italian artist who has drawn for Marvel Comics since 2008. She was the first to draw Miles Morales, Ultimate Spider-Man , provided the cover for Ms Marvel #1 (2014), interior images for Spider-Men #1 (2012), and a whole slew of other exciting comic drawings.

, provided the cover for (2014), interior images for (2012), and a whole slew of other exciting comic drawings. Her awards include: Eagle Award for Favorite Newcomer Artist (2011); Two Stan Lee awards (2012); Marvel Young Guns (2014).

She is currently working on the new Scarlet Witch solo series for Marvel.

