WonderCon 2024 – Ezra Bridger Coming to Star Wars: The Vintage Collection and More Reveals from Hasbro

WonderCon 2024 is currently underway at the Anaheim Convention Center, and our friends at Hasbro took the stage today to reveal some exciting new Star Was figures coming soon.
- But Ezra won’t be the only member of the hit animated series coming to The Vintage Collection.
- Kanan Jarrus and Zeb Orrelios, both sporting their looks from season one of the series, will also be coming to the collection.
- Both Kanan and Zeb were teammates of Ezra in Star Wars Rebels and had a hand in training him.
- Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures come in 3 3/4-Inch scale.
- There was also a new figure announced for the 6-inch scale Black Series.
- Momaw Nadon (Hammerhead) will coming to The Black Series.
- Hammerhead is a male Ithorian who made his first appearance in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.
- He would later go on to make several appearances in various Star Wars books.
