WonderCon 2024 – New Retro Iron Man Wave of Figures Coming From Hasbro

WonderCon 2024 is currently underway at the Anaheim Convention Center, and our friends at Hasbro took the stage today to reveal a new wave of Retro Iron Man figures.
- A new wave of six figures will include multiple Iron Man figures as well as a couple of classic foes and one friend.
- First we have a couple of Iron Man figures, the Model 09 and Model 20.
- Another new Iron Man figure will be a part of this wave. Fans will be able to pick up the iconic Iron Man Model 01 will be available in gold.
- As for the villains, the little known Count Nefaria and much better known Whiplash will also be featured as a part of this wave.
- And to keep the sides even, Iron Man can get some help with a brand new She-Hulk figure as a part of this wave.
- This new wave of Marvel Legends Series figures will be available for pre-order starting on Tuesday, April 2 at 1 PM ET.
Be sure to follow along for all the latest news from WonderCon 2024.