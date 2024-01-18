Marvel’s Juggernaut is on his way and he’s about to make a big impact in your X-Men collection! The massive character is the sole focus of Mondo’s first soft vinyl of 2024 and he’s living up to his moniker.

Marvel fans looking for something unique to add to their display case can beef up their collection with Mondo’s new Juggernaut Soft Vinyl Figure

X-Men fans are well versed in the history of the group’s massive adversary who appears here as a 12" tall and 15" wide soft vinyl figure. And if that seems like a lot, he also weighs a whopping 5 pounds!

Designer and sculptor Tommy Hodges, brings the character to life with multiple points of articulation that lend to dynamic display possibilities.

The Juggernaut Soft Vinyl Figure – Timed Edition is now available for pre-order at MondoShop.com

It sells for $200.00 and is expected to ship in July 2024. Guests may purchase up to 3 figures per household.

“Powered by the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak, Mondo’s created the biggest, baddest Juggernaut you’ve ever seen. Measuring in at 12″ tall and 15″ in width, this massive soft vinyl figure features swivel articulation at the arms, fists and boots. Guaranteed to crush everything else on your shelf!”

Juggernaut Soft Vinyl Figure – Timed Edition – Mondo – $200

Concept Design – Tommy Hodges

Sculpt – Tommy Hodges

Paint – Hector Arce

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – Eugene Feliciano

