10-Meter Olaf Currently on Display the Hong Kong Observation Wheel in Central

A 10-meter Olaf is currently overseeing the Hong Kong skyline at the city’s iconic landmark, the Hong Kong Observation Wheel in Central.

What’s Happening:

In less than a month, World of Frozen

The royal sisters have appointed the adorable snowman, Olaf, as global ambassador, sending heartfelt invitations to guests from around the globe to visit Arendelle.

The sun-loving Olaf has set his footprint in all corners of Asia and is now en route to Hong Kong today.

Guests can take photos with Olaf with the backdrop of the iconic city Hong Kong skyline from today until November 15th.

The 10-meter Olaf will oversee the Hong Kong skyline at the city’s iconic landmark, Hong Kong Observation Wheel in Central, inviting all to visit the new travel destination, Arendelle, once the gates open on November 20th.

For fun photos, where giant Olaf can be seen right above you, stand under the Hong Kong Observation Wheel for the best angle. Remember to include the hashtags #WorldOfFrozen #LetItGo and tag your friends on social media to share the excitement and joy.

Adventurous Olaf is Traveling Far and Wide:

Made of curiously malleable snow, Olaf’s likenesses will appear in various shapes and forms, from an oversized waterfront appearance to a surprising shopping mall emergence and even in augmented reality.

Stay tuned to the resort's social media channels to follow Olaf's adventures.

The 10-meter tall, inflated Olaf installation has already made an appearance at the cosmopolitan landmark ICONSIAM, in Bangkok, and was adored by guests from Thailand.

The giant Olaf will also travel to other cities including Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Singapore and Taipei starting from October 28, while a playful Olaf will debut in augmented reality (AR) in Tokyo and Seoul and reach the iconic landmark Prince Shiba Park and Seokchon Lake (East) respectively!

Save the Date:

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is ready for World of Frozen to open on November 20th.

Olaf’s appearance in Hong Kong:

Location: The Hong Kong Observation Wheel | AIA Vitality Park

Date & Time: Now till November 15