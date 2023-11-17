Disneyland’s Candy Canes Distribution Dates Announced

Disneyland Resort’s yearly hand-made candy canes are returning, with their distribution dates just released.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland’s annual candy cane tradition has returned for another year, with distribution dates at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure announced on Instagram.
- Disneyland’s Candy Palace – December 3rd, 5th, 10th, 12th, 17th, 19th, and 24th.
- Disney California Adventure’s Trolley Treats – December 4th, 6th, 11th, 13th, 18th, 20th, and 25th.
- Since quantities are extremely limited for this highly sought after treat, a mobile waitlist will be utilized.
- Once the waitlist is life, guests will be able to go to the location to add their name and phone number. From there, guests will receive a time to return to purchase the candy canes.
- Candy canes are limited to one per guest, per day.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com