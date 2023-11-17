Disneyland’s Candy Canes Distribution Dates Announced

Disneyland Resort’s yearly hand-made candy canes are returning, with their distribution dates just released.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland’s annual candy cane tradition has returned for another year, with distribution dates at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure announced on Instagram Disneyland’s Candy Palace – December 3rd, 5th, 10th, 12th, 17th, 19th, and 24th. Disney California Adventure’s Trolley Treats – December 4th, 6th, 11th, 13th, 18th, 20th, and 25th.

Since quantities are extremely limited for this highly sought after treat, a mobile waitlist will be utilized.

Once the waitlist is life, guests will be able to go to the location to add their name and phone number. From there, guests will receive a time to return to purchase the candy canes.

Candy canes are limited to one per guest, per day.