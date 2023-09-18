runDisney Reveals Medals for 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend

runDisney is returning to the Disneyland Resort for the first time since 2017 with the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend, taking place from January 11th–14th, 2024. runDisney has revealed a first look at all the medals that will await participants at the finish line.

What’s Happening:

Registered participants will join Mickey Mouse and friends for a memorable race weekend featuring yoga, three different races, one challenge and courses through both theme parks and around the surrounding Anaheim resort district. Add with one-of-a-kind finisher medals and exciting entertainment, like character appearances in the theme parks and live entertainment along the route, it’ll be a can’t-miss weekend full of miles and memories.

Taking inspiration from the event themes, which celebrate classic, midcentury Disneyland nostalgia, here is a first look at the race weekend’s line-up:

Disneyland 5K

It’s a great start to the race weekend as Pluto joins participants in an un’fur’gettable time for the Disneyland5K. Participants will put one ‘paw’ in front of the other on a fetching 3.1-mile course that’s perfect for the entire family, earning this sliding finisher medal.

Disneyland 10K

Birds of a feather … run 6.2 miles together! Participants joining our fine feathered friends, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck, will fly to the finish line to earn this ‘quack’tastic finisher medal.

Disneyland Half Marathon

OH BOY! Finishing out the magical race weekend are hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, joining participants for the Disneyland Half Marathon. Enjoy a 13.1-mile adventure through the Disneyland Resort and around the surrounding Anaheim resort district before making your way to the finish line to earn this finisher medal.

Dumbo Double Dare

Don’t just fly to the finish line, SOAR! Participants going the extra mile can look forward to earning even more bling during the Dumbo Double Dare. Participants who finish both the 2024 Disneyland 10K and Disneyland Half Marathon on pace will pick-up this extra special finisher medal.

You can also plan to join the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend fun – virtually! Whether you’re looking for motivation to train for a future runDisney race or get a taste of the magic wherever you run, virtual race events are a great way to reward yourself for staying active!

Head over to runDisney.com to learn more about the 2024 Virtual Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend