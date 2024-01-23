2024 Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend Event Themes Revealed

Whether you run, jog, or walk, get ready for the 2024 Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend, taking place September 5-8, 2024, at the Disneyland Resort. There will be individual event themes coming to race weekend, and runDisney shared the latest on what guests can expect.

What’s Happening:

2024 Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend will take place September 5-8, 2024, at the Disneyland Resort.

The four days of events will include something for all skill levels, including yoga, Kids Races, 5K, 10K, Half Marathon and Challenge, all themed to the Halloween season.

Races:

2024 Disneyland Halloween 5K | Chip ‘n Dale

Join Chip ‘n Dale for a race that’s a real treat as they host the delightful 2024 Disneyland Halloween 5K.

This 3.1-mile trick-or-treat themed adventure through Disneyland Resort will be happy Halloween fun for everyone!

2024 Disneyland Halloween 10K | Hitchhiking Ghosts from Haunted Mansion

Lace up for a hauntingly fun run as some Haunted Mansion inhabitants join with spectral forces for the 2024 Disneyland Halloween 10K

For 6.2 miles through Disneyland Resort and the local Anaheim area, be on the lookout for Hitchhiking Ghosts, the Hatbox Ghost, Singing Busts and more!

2024 Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon | Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow dressed as the Sanderson Sisters from Disney’s Hocus Pocus

Finish out the race weekend with a spellbinding 13.1-mile run through Disneyland Resort and the city of Anaheim, hosted by Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow dressed as the Sanderson Sisters from Disney’s Hocus Pocus.

2024 Chills & Thrills Challenge | Jack Skellington, Sally and Zero from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Sign up for an event that’s nightmarish in the most wonderful of ways — the 2024 Chills & Thrills Challenge.

Hosted by Jack Skellington, Sally and Zero from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the challenge dares you to complete both the Disneyland Halloween 10K Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon

runDisney Kids’ Races | Friends from Disney and Pixar’s Cars

Kids up to age 9 can start their engines (not that they ever stop) and “Git-R-Done” during our fun-filled runDisney Kids’ Races Cars in their “car-stumes.”

Disneyland Yoga:

The thrilling fall event weekend also sees the return of Disneyland Yoga

Hosted by Goofy, participants can start their morning enjoying the unique opportunity to do yoga with a view of Sleeping Beauty Castle before the park opens.

Plus, experience special photo opportunities and appearances by some of your favorite Disney characters.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.