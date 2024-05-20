Photos: Embarking Aboard The 2024 Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise

It’s time for the 2024 Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise, allowing those DVC members aboard the Disney Dream to experience the ultimate Member Cruise as it sails in Europe for the first time ever.

Members will be enchanted by the beautiful Amalfi Coast and historic cities, including Naples and Rome. Plus, spend 2 delightful days at sea, enjoying signature Disney entertainment, themed dining, refreshing pools, live shows and more. Throughout the 7-night cruise, members will enjoy exclusive in-room gifts, made-for-Members entertainment, special Character Greetings and more.

This is only day 1, but get ready for a ton of activities and events aboard the ship! Just take a look at this very special schedule for the next week aboard the beautiful Disney Dream!

Special decor themed for the voyage has been installed throughout the Disney Dream to commemorate this voyage, and it has a bit of theme reminiscent of “it’s a small world.”

A special edition of Disney Vacation Club Insider is also available for this voyage, and shares more about some of the events and special guests aboard the ship.

A Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise is a very special experience, some comparing it to a D23 event with its special entertainment and panels, not to mention the amount of swag those aboard the ship receive. On Day 1, those aboard the ship received a very inventive backpack, and some fun items denoting the embarkation port of call aboard this voyage – Barcelona, Spain.

At the Royal Palace restaurant aboard the Disney Dream, passengers on the Member Cruise voyage can also order an Inside Out 2 themed dinner entree!

This is only the first day of this magical experience, stay tuned as the adventure continues! While the 2024 voyage is already underway, if you’re interested in a trip aboard the Disney Cruise Line, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney travel needs.