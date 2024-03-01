Orange County Restaurant Week Returns This Month

Hope you’re hungry, as Orange County Restaurant Week is right around the corner.

What’s Happening:

Taking place from March 3rd – 9th, Orange County’s culinary scene will be the talk of the town as Orange County Restaurant week returns.

Many an Anaheim restaurant will be taking part through a variety of new and surprising specials for restaurant guests to enjoy.

Great Maple at the Pixar Place Hotel is just one of the local offerings taking part in this annual foodie tradition.

No special tickets are required for any of the Orange County Restaurant Week participants, but be sure to check if reservations are encouraged.

For more information, head to the Orange County Restaurant Week website