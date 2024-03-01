Orange County Restaurant Week Returns This Month

Hope you’re hungry, as Orange County Restaurant Week is right around the corner.
What’s Happening:
- Taking place from March 3rd – 9th, Orange County’s culinary scene will be the talk of the town as Orange County Restaurant week returns.
- Many an Anaheim restaurant will be taking part through a variety of new and surprising specials for restaurant guests to enjoy.
- Great Maple at the Pixar Place Hotel is just one of the local offerings taking part in this annual foodie tradition.
- No special tickets are required for any of the Orange County Restaurant Week participants, but be sure to check if reservations are encouraged.
- For more information, head to the Orange County Restaurant Week website.
