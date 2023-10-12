5 Desserts You Can’t Miss at Disneyland

There is no shortage of amazing treats throughout Disneyland, and finding out which ones you should try can be intimidating given the sheer number of options. Though certain desserts like Dole Whip and churros have reached iconic status at Disneyland, there are also several other sweets that are must-tries during your trip.

We have eaten at every restaurant at Disneyland and frequently try new desserts—here are five of our favorites and what makes them special!

This first one was a complete surprise to us that we only ordered by accident. The Chocolate Molten Cake at Hearthstone Lounge at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa comes with almond brittle, Chantilly cream, and warm chocolate fudge sauce. It pairs perfectly with vanilla ice cream, and the dessert is a simple yet delicious combination of flavors. The Hearthstone Lounge is one of our ranked best restaurants at Disneyland, and it’s a great atmosphere to enjoy this dessert if you want to take a mid-day break from the parks.

The dessert was delicious, decadent, and one of the best baked goods I have ever tasted at Disneyland.

At the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop in San Fransokyo Square, you can find a variety of treats, including Ghirardelli chocolate, several types of ice cream sundaes with handmade hot fudge, frozen cocoas and lattes, and more. The ice cream sundaes here are can’t-miss treats—we love the Cookie Crumble Hot Fudge Sundae in particular, which consists of vanilla and cookies ‘n cream ice cream, handmade hot fudge, whipped cream, chocolate chip cookie crumbles, and two Milk Chocolate Caramel minis. If you prefer a different ice cream flavor than what comes with a certain sundae, you can choose from eight delicious flavors.

The delicious Mickey beignets are a famous Disneyland dessert that you must try during your next visit! These treats are made of deep-fried dough, topped with powdered sugar, and adorably shaped like Mickey Mouse heads. You can find these in 3-packs and 6-packs at the Mint Julep Bar, which has now reopened alongside the debut of the new Tiana’s Palace restaurant.

Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums features giant cookies, including the classic Jack-Jack Cookie Num Num chocolate chip and the gluten-friendly blackberry jam-filled IncrediCookie. You can find this treat in Pixar Pier by the entrance of the Incredicoaster (one of the best rollercoasters at Disneyland). These cookies are soft and warm, and they’re the perfect treat to enjoy during a walk through Pixar Pier!

Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats is another fantastic dessert location at Pixar Pier that features soft serve cups, floats, and more. Our favorite options here are the It’s Lemon!, which is a nondairy lemon soft-serve, and the Pixar Pier Frosty Parfait, a non-dairy lemon soft-serve with blue raspberry swirl. At Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, you can also find frozen treats with a twist, like the It's Chile-Lime Mango Margarita! and the Pixar Pier Frosty Parfait with Blue Curaçao.

Bonus: If you are looking to adventure beyond classic Dole Whip, you can try the creations from Tropical Hideaway, including options like the Dole Whip Swirl Float (topped with swirl flavors of pineapple, mango, or strawberry to choose from), the Blood Orange Agua Float, and more.

Be sure to give these delicious desserts a try during your next visit! For our full list of must-have Disneyland treats and what makes them stand out, you can see our ranking of the best Disneyland desserts.

