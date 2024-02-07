A Deeper Look Into the New Costumes at the Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris

According to Disney Parks Blog, with the reopening of the Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris they debuted a new collection of cast member costumes. Here's a behind the scenes look at what goes into the different wardrobes.

What's Happening:

There's a new collection of cast member costumes with the reopening of the Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris.

With 27,777 pieces, these costumes are inspired by Disney Princes and Princesses and include the Royal theme of the hotel.

In creating these costumes it included briefs with Walt Disney Imagineering and designing exquisite mood boards. They were also in partnership with Société Dutel.

"We are very happy and proud to know that our fabrics, made in our factory in France, will be worn by Disneyland Hotel cast members," said Jean-Christophe Dutel, Managing Director of Société Dutel.

According to cast member Karine Soares, Fashion Designer for Disneyland Paris, "Mr. Dutel's expertise in materials and his knowledge of the unique needs of our destination were essential in adapting the materials, while preserving their initial appearance, enabling us to produce costumes that are both beautiful and elegant, but also comfortable and long lasting."

Karine explained that much of her inspiration was drawn from Disney Princes and Princesses but also the Victorian and medieval eras. This brought out the royal theme but still gave it a contemporary look.

"It was important for us to have a chic, contemporary feel, while integrating a regal element into the suits,” said Karine. Innovation is also at the forefront of the designs; ensuring cast members feel comfortable in their costumes, and the materials used are lightweight and allow greater freedom of movement.

"I'm very proud of the Fleur de Lys jewel. We’ll be using it on the ascot ties and headwear. It’s that little ‘je ne sais quoi’ that gives the costume an elegant, regal finish."

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.