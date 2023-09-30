A New Generation of Heroes Assembles in First Look at “Ultimate Universe #1”

This week, readers witnessed the worlds-shaking conclusion of Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch’s “Ultimate Invasion” limited series where a new generation of heroes was born to save the future! Their saga continues in November’s “Ultimate Universe #1″ where Hickman will team up with Stefano Caselli to lay the groundwork for a new line of Ultimate Comics, and Marvel shared a first look.
- In this extra-sized foundational one-shot, enter a new age of Ultimate storytelling filled with bold takes on iconic Marvel characters and special previews of upcoming Ultimate titles, including the recently revealed Ultimate Spider-Man and more.
- Check out never-before-seen interior artwork as well as Bryan Hitch’s newly revealed main cover that features the line’s all-new trade dress.
- Writer Jonathan Hickman: "What made the Ultimate Universe originally really interesting was that it was a reflection of the world outside your window, in the moment that you were living in. What does it look like in the world we’re living in now? It’s kind of shocking how much the world has changed in that period of time. The idea of what it would be like to see the genesis of Super Heroes in a brand new world is a really fascinating exercise."