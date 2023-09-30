A New Generation of Heroes Assembles in First Look at “Ultimate Universe #1”

This week, readers witnessed the worlds-shaking conclusion of Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch’s “Ultimate Invasion” limited series where a new generation of heroes was born to save the future! Their saga continues in November’s “Ultimate Universe #1″ where Hickman will team up with Stefano Caselli to lay the groundwork for a new line of Ultimate Comics, and Marvel shared a first look.

In this extra-sized foundational one-shot, enter a new age of Ultimate storytelling filled with bold takes on iconic Marvel

Check out never-before-seen interior artwork as well as Bryan Hitch’s newly revealed main cover that features the line’s all-new trade dress.

Check with your local comic shop regarding availability and preorders for this milestone issue and learn more about Hickman’s Ultimate Spider-Man and the future of the Ultimate Universe next month at the Marvel: Next Big Thing Panel at New York Comic Con.

