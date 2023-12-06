A Sneak Peek of Brasserie Rosalie Coming Soon to Disneyland Paris

A new French brasserie will soon welcome Disney Village guests, offering a unique dining experience inspired by the great classics of traditional French cuisine.

What’s Happening:

This new concept also marks the first step in Disney Village's overall transformation, aimed at surprising and delighting guests with renewed and updated experiences.

Get a sneak preview of this new restaurant, which will open this December at the heart of Disneyland Paris.

