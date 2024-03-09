5 of Our Favorite Academy Award Winners From Disney Parks Attractions

With the Academy Awards coming up on Sunday, March 10th at 7 p.m. ET, we wanted to take a look at the intersection between the Oscars and the parks. Many actors have made their way into queues, pre-shows, and attractions. However, how many have gotten the most coveted screen acting prize? Currently, not a lot. So, we decided to highlight some of our favorites from the past and present.

Whoopi Goldberg – Superstar Limo & Golden Dreams – Best Supporting Actress in Ghost – When you think of Disney California Adventure Golden Dreams. The film was situated where Ariel resides now. On the other side of the park, where Mike and Sulley now reside, used to hold Superstar Limo

Allison Janney – Star Tours – The Adventures Continue – Best Supporting Actress in I, Tonya – It’s interesting for a known performer to portray an original, non-human character in the parks. Robin Williams (fellow Academy Award winner) portrayed The Timekeeper, but rarely do performers take on original characters. Often, they still reside in human form. Since the parks have such a wide array of voiceover artists who take on such roles, it’s always intriguing for a “name” to join the ranks. In the pre-show for Star Tours

Geoffrey Rush – Pirates of the Caribbean – Best Lead Actor in Shine – At this current moment in time, the amount of audio-animatronics of famous actors is more than you’d think. While the closure of The Great Movie Ride (chock full of Oscar winners) left a hole on that front, there is a decent array within the domestic parks. Rise of the Resistance features three itself. However, on Pirates of the Caribbean